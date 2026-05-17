Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 74,477 Shares of Curbline Properties Corp. $CURB

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB - Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,523,270 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 74,477 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.45% of Curbline Properties worth $35,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CURB. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Curbline Properties by 393.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Curbline Properties by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,768 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its position in shares of Curbline Properties by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 8,128 shares of the company's stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Curbline Properties by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,437 shares of the company's stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Curbline Properties by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,639 shares of the company's stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter.

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Curbline Properties Stock Performance

NYSE CURB opened at $27.58 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Curbline Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $28.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 88.95 and a beta of 0.52.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $57.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.34 million. Curbline Properties had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 1.74%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Curbline Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.230 EPS. Analysts predict that Curbline Properties Corp. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curbline Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Curbline Properties's payout ratio is presently 219.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CURB. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Curbline Properties from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Curbline Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Curbline Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Curbline Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $29.44.

Read Our Latest Report on Curbline Properties

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Curbline Properties news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 83,663 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $2,244,678.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 506,597 shares in the company, valued at $13,591,997.51. This represents a 14.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

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