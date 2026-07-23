Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR - Free Report) by 59.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,274 shares of the company's stock after selling 167,782 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Charter Communications worth $25,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,815,422 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,005,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,135 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Charter Communications by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,609,220 shares of the company's stock worth $3,049,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,671 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $555,383,000. Voyager Global Management LP grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1,380.0% in the 4th quarter. Voyager Global Management LP now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $386,188,000 after buying an additional 1,725,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,969,507 shares of the company's stock valued at $619,885,000 after buying an additional 1,617,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company's stock.

Charter Communications Price Performance

CHTR stock opened at $129.22 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $136.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.02. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $402.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.01 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The business's revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CHTR. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered Charter Communications from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $200.00 to $130.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $249.12.

View Our Latest Report on CHTR

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

In other Charter Communications news, Director Mauricio Ramos bought 9,929 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.93 per share, with a total value of $1,399,293.97. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 19,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,721,217.37. This represents a 105.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 3,468 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $172.23 per share, with a total value of $597,293.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,409 shares in the company, valued at $12,815,462.07. This trade represents a 4.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 20,125 shares of company stock valued at $3,167,116. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter's service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company's consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

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