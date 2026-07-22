Chase Investment Counsel Corp Invests $1.41 Million in Qualys, Inc. $QLYS

Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,000 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 204.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the software maker's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 196,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,552,610. This represents a 13.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 63,571 shares in the company, valued at $9,853,505. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,846 shares of company stock valued at $9,239,073. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QLYS shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Qualys from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, July 16th. William Blair cut Qualys from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Qualys from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $141.80.

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Qualys Trading Down 8.1%

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $143.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.51 and a 12-month high of $167.86.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.14. Qualys had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 29.41%.The firm had revenue of $175.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Qualys's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Qualys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.440-7.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc NASDAQ: QLYS is a leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions designed to help organizations streamline their IT security programs. Operating on a unified, modular platform, Qualys offers continuous visibility into global IT assets through a combination of lightweight cloud agents and on-premises scanner appliances. The platform supports an array of security and compliance use cases, enabling real-time detection of vulnerabilities, policy violations and misconfigurations across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

The company's flagship Qualys Cloud Platform delivers a suite of integrated applications, including vulnerability management, detection and response (VMDR), policy compliance, web application scanning, file integrity monitoring, asset inventory and container security.

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