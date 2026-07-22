Chase Investment Counsel Corp Invests $8.34 Million in Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,572 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $8,338,000. Littelfuse accounts for about 2.2% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned 0.10% of Littelfuse at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Littelfuse alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LFUS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 6.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,228 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $16,706,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 8.8% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, Director Anthony Grillo sold 3,000 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.96, for a total value of $1,355,880.00. Following the sale, the director owned 64,928 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,344,858.88. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maggie Chu sold 11,397 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.48, for a total value of $4,963,165.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,315.48. This trade represents a 65.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 15,494 shares of company stock valued at $6,750,834 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse Stock Up 3.2%

LFUS opened at $414.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -245.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $448.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.18 and a 52 week high of $500.57.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $656.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $638.98 million. Littelfuse had a positive return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.The business's revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Littelfuse has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.650-3.850 EPS. Analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LFUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Williams Trading set a $520.00 target price on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Littelfuse from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $465.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LFUS

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Littelfuse, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Littelfuse wasn't on the list.

While Littelfuse currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here