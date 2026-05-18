Chase Investment Counsel Corp Takes $764,000 Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,796 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 4.3% in the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,765 shares of the company's stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 4.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company's stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company's stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.0% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 20,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company's stock.

FirstCash Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $226.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.52. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $119.21 and a one year high of $235.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The business's fifty day moving average is $203.92 and its 200-day moving average is $180.02.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1 billion. FirstCash had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 9.15%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. FirstCash's payout ratio is 21.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FCFS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered FirstCash from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of FirstCash from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $242.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstCash currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $198.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FCFS

Insider Activity at FirstCash

In related news, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 4,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total value of $740,480.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 35,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,554,358.72. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.99, for a total transaction of $365,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 36,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,721,954.66. This trade represents a 5.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $3,440,840. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company's stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc NASDAQ: FCFS is a leading integrated operator of pawn stores and provider of short-term consumer loan services in the United States and Mexico. Through its retail pawn outlets, FirstCash offers collateral-based loans secured by personal property, enabling customers to access liquidity without a credit history or traditional bank account. The company also purchases, trades and sells a broad range of secondhand merchandise, including electronics, jewelry and power tools, through its network of conveniently located stores.

In addition to its pawn-broking activities, FirstCash provides unsecured consumer loans designed to meet urgent cash needs.

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