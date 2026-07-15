Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 1,455 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,076 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $13,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,128,100,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3,205.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,459,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $9,650,811,000 after purchasing an additional 20,810,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Tesla by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,755,605 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $9,334,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450,766 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its stake in Tesla by 882.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,202,060 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,688,630,000 after buying an additional 7,367,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after buying an additional 6,538,720 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. BTIG Research lowered Tesla to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. President Capital lifted their price target on Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Tesla from $364.00 to $442.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $408.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $396.10 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $410.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.82 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The company has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.39, a PEG ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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