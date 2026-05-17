Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP is Wgi Dm LLC's 4th Largest Position

Wgi Dm LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,321,075 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,145 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for approximately 18.3% of Wgi Dm LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wgi Dm LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $245,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,937,229 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,472,832,000 after buying an additional 1,766,774 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,497,275 shares of the technology company's stock worth $516,711,000 after buying an additional 597,413 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,171,322 shares of the technology company's stock worth $449,274,000 after buying an additional 170,075 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,820,339 shares of the technology company's stock worth $337,782,000 after buying an additional 932,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,362,148 shares of the technology company's stock worth $281,842,000 after buying an additional 75,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm set a $160.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $125.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Compass Point set a $120.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $146.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 3.1%

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $124.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.03 and a 200 day moving average of $168.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.43. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $112.23 and a 12-month high of $233.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $668.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.55 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

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