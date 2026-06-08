Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 987,465 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 16,423 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $183,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 389,038 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $72,190,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,517,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 75,453 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $14,001,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $4,263,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Check Point Software Technologies

In related news, Director Yoav Chelouche sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $3,507,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,008 shares in the company, valued at $562,242.24. The trade was a 86.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 29.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $135.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.49. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $112.23 and a one year high of $233.78. The company's fifty day moving average is $133.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $668.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.55 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHKP. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $133.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Compass Point set a $120.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $255.00 to $140.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $146.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CHKP

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

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