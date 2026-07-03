Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP Shares Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Free Report) by 1,482.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,169 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 92,903 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $14,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ossiam grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 139.1% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 165 shares of the technology company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Check Point Software Technologies

In other news, Director Yoav Chelouche sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $3,507,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,242.24. This trade represents a 86.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $150.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $148.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHKP

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of CHKP opened at $136.58 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $127.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $112.23 and a 1 year high of $232.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.49.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.08. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $668.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $672.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

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