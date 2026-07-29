Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG is Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC's 6th Largest Position

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,074 shares of the energy company's stock after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy makes up 5.1% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Cheniere Energy worth $85,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 517 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the energy company's stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 725 shares of the energy company's stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $286.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Cheniere Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research raised Cheniere Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $283.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $298.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNG

Cheniere Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cheniere Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Expansion milestone: Cheniere received approval to introduce natural gas into its final LNG expansion plant. This advances commissioning and supports the company’s longer-term growth in LNG production and exports. Cheniere gets approval to introduce natural gas into final LNG expansion plant

Cheniere received approval to introduce natural gas into its final LNG expansion plant. This advances commissioning and supports the company’s longer-term growth in LNG production and exports. Positive Sentiment: Dividend maintained: Cheniere declared a quarterly dividend of $0.555 per share, or approximately $2.22 annualized, payable August 18 to shareholders of record August 10. The roughly 0.9% yield provides a modest income return and signals continued shareholder distributions. Cheniere Declares Quarterly Dividend

Cheniere declared a quarterly dividend of $0.555 per share, or approximately $2.22 annualized, payable August 18 to shareholders of record August 10. The roughly 0.9% yield provides a modest income return and signals continued shareholder distributions. Neutral Sentiment: Constructive LNG backdrop: Coverage highlights strong global LNG export demand and Cheniere’s positioning to benefit from the broader natural-gas export boom. However, the company remains exposed to commodity prices, project execution and elevated leverage.

Coverage highlights strong global LNG export demand and Cheniere’s positioning to benefit from the broader natural-gas export boom. However, the company remains exposed to commodity prices, project execution and elevated leverage. Neutral Sentiment: Several other items focused on EQT, Expand Energy and Chevron rather than Cheniere and are unlikely to have a direct effect on LNG shares. The available news does not identify a specific negative development explaining the session’s weakness.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE LNG opened at $252.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.20 and a 1-year high of $300.89. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $244.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.20. The company has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52 and a beta of -0.01.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Cheniere Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cheniere Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cheniere Energy wasn't on the list.

While Cheniere Energy currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here