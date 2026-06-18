Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG Stake Lifted by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155,260 shares of the energy company's stock after buying an additional 11,176 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.07% of Cheniere Energy worth $30,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,124,000. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 50,360 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Asset One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,501,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Align Financial LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $313.00 to $308.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Benchmark reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $297.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LNG

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, EVP Sean N. Markowitz sold 22,246 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.98, for a total value of $6,473,141.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 64,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,622,720. This represents a 25.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zach Davis sold 29,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $8,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 87,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,143,800. This represents a 24.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $231.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $48.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.97. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.20 and a fifty-two week high of $300.89.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($16.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($20.90). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 38.95% and a net margin of 7.23%.The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy's revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Cheniere Energy's payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Cheniere Energy declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 21.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

Further Reading

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