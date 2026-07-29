Chevron Corporation $CVX is Opal Capital LLC's Largest Position

Opal Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 122.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,718 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 47,184 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 3.1% of Opal Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Opal Capital LLC's holdings in Chevron were worth $17,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 278,045 shares in the company, valued at $53,718,294. This represents a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research downgraded Chevron from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $206.04.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Trending Headlines about Chevron

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Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $187.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $373.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.50. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $146.49 and a 52-week high of $214.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm's revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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