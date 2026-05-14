Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,404 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Chevron were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company's stock.

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Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $185.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $370.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company's 50 day moving average price is $193.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.92. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $133.77 and a 52 week high of $214.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company's revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chevron from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $216.00 to $204.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $204.13.

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Key Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators are highlighting Chevron’s strong Q1 output growth, rising production, and improved high-margin oil assets, supporting a more optimistic outlook for 2026. Article Title

Analysts and commentators are highlighting Chevron’s strong Q1 output growth, rising production, and improved high-margin oil assets, supporting a more optimistic outlook for 2026. Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer said he likes Chevron, citing its 3.8% yield, strong cash flow, and what he sees as limited downside. Article Title

Jim Cramer said he likes Chevron, citing its 3.8% yield, strong cash flow, and what he sees as limited downside. Positive Sentiment: Reports that physical oil shortages may be starting could be a tailwind for Chevron if crude prices stay elevated. Article Title

Reports that physical oil shortages may be starting could be a tailwind for Chevron if crude prices stay elevated. Neutral Sentiment: Proxy advisory firms are encouraging shareholders to oppose some board positions ahead of Chevron’s annual meeting, adding governance uncertainty. Article Title

Proxy advisory firms are encouraging shareholders to oppose some board positions ahead of Chevron’s annual meeting, adding governance uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: Some market commentary says Chevron has already run up sharply, raising valuation questions even as oil fundamentals improve. Article Title

Some market commentary says Chevron has already run up sharply, raising valuation questions even as oil fundamentals improve. Negative Sentiment: One recent note argued investors are still focused on spending discipline across the oil sector, which can limit enthusiasm if Chevron’s capital allocation is seen as too aggressive. Article Title

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 195,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.78, for a total value of $36,032,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 658,045 shares in the company, valued at $121,593,555.10. The trade was a 22.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $8,574,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,485.40. The trade was a 82.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 804,692 shares of company stock valued at $152,174,418. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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