Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,204 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 24,622 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 0.6% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings in Chevron were worth $45,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $3,727,586,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,605,988 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $23,698,184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,789,399 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 130,156,362 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $19,837,131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 822.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,211,258 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $946,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537,580 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 41.8% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 11,760,376 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,811,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

Get Chevron alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $73,416,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 278,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,718,294. The trade was a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $8,574,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,485.40. This trade represents a 82.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 615,200 shares of company stock valued at $118,022,760. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Chevron from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Chevron from $216.00 to $204.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research downgraded Chevron from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chevron from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $205.70.

Get Our Latest Report on Chevron

Chevron Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of CVX opened at $170.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm's 50-day moving average is $185.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.78. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $142.40 and a twelve month high of $214.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.48.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Chevron's payout ratio is currently 123.40%.

Chevron News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chevron, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chevron wasn't on the list.

While Chevron currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here