Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,215,894 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 85,776 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Chevron worth $458,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $187.70 on Wednesday. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $146.49 and a twelve month high of $214.71. The stock's 50 day moving average is $181.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $73,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,718,294. This represents a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Chevron from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chevron from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Chevron from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Chevron from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $206.04.

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Trending Headlines about Chevron

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About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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