Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Sold by Rokos Capital Management LLP

Rokos Capital Management LLP cut its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 78.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,387 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 423,113 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP's holdings in Chevron were worth $24,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 748,882 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $154,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,487,550 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $307,774,000 after buying an additional 33,117 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Excelsior Advisor Network LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Excelsior Advisor Network LLC now owns 18,432 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Chevron by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 899,637 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $186,135,000 after acquiring an additional 221,211 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 278,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,718,294. This represents a 57.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Key Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chevron raised its quarterly dividend, extending its decades-long streak of dividend increases and reinforcing its appeal to income-focused investors. Chevron lifts quarterly dividend

Chevron raised its quarterly dividend, extending its decades-long streak of dividend increases and reinforcing its appeal to income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: A Chevron subsidiary awarded Velesto a multiyear, $51 million drilling contract for the North Malay Basin gas development in Malaysia. The agreement supports Chevron’s offshore growth plans, although its direct financial impact is likely modest relative to the company’s overall scale. Chevron North Malay Basin contract

A Chevron subsidiary awarded Velesto a multiyear, $51 million drilling contract for the North Malay Basin gas development in Malaysia. The agreement supports Chevron’s offshore growth plans, although its direct financial impact is likely modest relative to the company’s overall scale. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Mike Wirth reportedly met with U.S. officials about protecting Chevron’s Kazakhstan oil assets from becoming entangled in the Russia-Ukraine war. The discussions highlight the strategic importance of the assets but also underscore geopolitical and regulatory risks. Chevron Kazakhstan assets discussions

CEO Mike Wirth reportedly met with U.S. officials about protecting Chevron’s Kazakhstan oil assets from becoming entangled in the Russia-Ukraine war. The discussions highlight the strategic importance of the assets but also underscore geopolitical and regulatory risks. Negative Sentiment: Brent crude settled 12% lower at $86.49 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate fell 7.5% to $82.61, after President Trump suggested a potential breakthrough with Iran. Lower oil prices can pressure Chevron’s upstream revenue, cash flow and earnings expectations. Oil prices slide on Iran negotiations

Brent crude settled 12% lower at $86.49 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate fell 7.5% to $82.61, after President Trump suggested a potential breakthrough with Iran. Lower oil prices can pressure Chevron’s upstream revenue, cash flow and earnings expectations. Negative Sentiment: The broader energy sector also declined as crude prices weakened, while investors favored technology and AI-related stocks ahead of major earnings reports. This sector rotation added to selling pressure on Chevron. Energy sector update

Chevron Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of CVX stock opened at $189.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $378.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $146.49 and a fifty-two week high of $214.71. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $181.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is 123.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Chevron from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chevron from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $205.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Chevron

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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