Chevron Corporation $CVX Stock Holdings Increased by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,710,197 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 238,630 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 6.4% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned about 0.13% of Chevron worth $413,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $186.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.13. The stock has a market cap of $371.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.51. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $133.77 and a 1 year high of $214.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is currently 123.40%.

Chevron News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chevron agreed to sell its Singapore refinery stake and other downstream assets in Southeast Asia and Australia to ENEOS for about $2.17 billion to $2.2 billion . Investors often view asset sales like this as a way to streamline the portfolio, raise cash, and focus on higher-return operations. Article Title

Chevron agreed to sell its Singapore refinery stake and other downstream assets in Southeast Asia and Australia to ENEOS for about . Investors often view asset sales like this as a way to streamline the portfolio, raise cash, and focus on higher-return operations. Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer reiterated a bullish view on Chevron, saying he would “pull the trigger” on the stock and pointing to its strong cash flow and dividend yield. That kind of media endorsement can reinforce investor confidence. Article Title

Jim Cramer reiterated a bullish view on Chevron, saying he would “pull the trigger” on the stock and pointing to its strong cash flow and dividend yield. That kind of media endorsement can reinforce investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Several market commentaries noted renewed optimism around Chevron’s rising production and strong cash returns, with some analysts saying its Q1 output growth supports the investment case. Article Title

Several market commentaries noted renewed optimism around Chevron’s rising production and strong cash returns, with some analysts saying its Q1 output growth supports the investment case. Neutral Sentiment: Weak statutory earnings from Chevron’s latest report were described as not telling the whole story, suggesting the market is focusing more on underlying cash generation and asset quality than on the headline earnings miss. Article Title

Weak statutory earnings from Chevron’s latest report were described as not telling the whole story, suggesting the market is focusing more on underlying cash generation and asset quality than on the headline earnings miss. Neutral Sentiment: Proxy advisory firms recommended some shareholder votes against Chevron’s board positions ahead of the annual meeting, which adds governance noise but is less likely to drive the stock in the near term. Article Title

Proxy advisory firms recommended some shareholder votes against Chevron’s board positions ahead of the annual meeting, which adds governance noise but is less likely to drive the stock in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley reportedly trimmed its enthusiasm for oil stocks, emphasizing spending discipline as a key issue for Chevron and peers. Concerns about capital allocation can weigh on sentiment even when oil prices are favorable. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $204.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 58,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.65, for a total transaction of $10,941,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,466.70. This represents a 87.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 195,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.78, for a total transaction of $36,032,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 658,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $121,593,555.10. This represents a 22.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 803,570 shares of company stock valued at $151,969,798 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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