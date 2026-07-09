Chevron Corporation $CVX Stock Position Reduced by Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich cut its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427,352 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 11,710 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 2.2% of Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in Chevron were worth $88,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $73,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 278,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,718,294. This represents a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $175.89 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $182.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.50. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $146.49 and a 12 month high of $214.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Chevron's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is presently 123.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $205.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVX

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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