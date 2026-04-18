Chicago Capital LLC Reduces Position in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 544,602 shares of the medical device company's stock after selling 344,884 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of DexCom worth $36,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXCM. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 4,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 392 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 573 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DXCM

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 1,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $107,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 111,204 shares in the company, valued at $7,010,300.16. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom Stock Performance

DexCom stock opened at $63.98 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $67.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.73. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.11 and a twelve month high of $89.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. DexCom had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 32.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

Further Reading

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