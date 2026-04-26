Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires New Shares in NexGen Energy $NXE

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 178,405 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,608,861 shares of the company's stock worth $274,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,516 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 28.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,633,124 shares of the company's stock worth $211,517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,353,712 shares of the company's stock worth $191,180,000 after acquiring an additional 430,005 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 97.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,134,381 shares of the company's stock worth $90,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 40.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,685,633 shares of the company's stock worth $77,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,013 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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NexGen Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NXE opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 1.44. NexGen Energy has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $13.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.60.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that NexGen Energy will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on NexGen Energy in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXE

NexGen Energy Profile

NexGen Energy is a Canada-based uranium exploration and development company focused on advancing its flagship Rook I project in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The company's primary activities include resource delineation, feasibility studies, and permitting for its high-grade Arrow deposit, one of the largest undeveloped uranium discoveries in the region. NexGen's technical team employs advanced drilling, geophysical and geochemical techniques to expand and define its resource base, with the aim of delivering a robust, low-cost supply of uranium to global nuclear power markets.

The Rook I project sits within one of the world's most prolific uranium districts, offering excellent infrastructure access, a skilled local workforce and a supportive regulatory regime.

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