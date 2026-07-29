Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $82.35 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,461 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.6% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $82,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,743 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Map LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Map LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120,972 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $30,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. GHE LLC lifted its position in Apple by 321.2% during the 1st quarter. GHE LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Point Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC now owns 22,430 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $369,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,226,770. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $340.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $308.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.10. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.50 and a 52 week high of $342.89.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The company had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This is a boost from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Maxim Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $365.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $327.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Apple

More Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor optimism is building ahead of earnings. Analysts expect continued strength in iPhone and Services revenue, while Goldman Sachs raised its price target and projected outperformance in iPhone and Mac sales. Options activity also indicates expectations for a substantial post-earnings move. Goldman raises Apple price target

Investor optimism is building ahead of earnings. Analysts expect continued strength in iPhone and Services revenue, while Goldman Sachs raised its price target and projected outperformance in iPhone and Mac sales. Options activity also indicates expectations for a substantial post-earnings move. Positive Sentiment: Apple launched Apple Upgrade, a U.S. leasing program powered by Klarna. Customers can lease iPhones, Macs, iPads and Apple Watches through monthly payments, including iPhone plans starting at $17.99. The program could improve affordability, support upgrade frequency and broaden access to Apple’s hardware ecosystem. Apple launches US device leasing program with Klarna

Apple launched Apple Upgrade, a U.S. leasing program powered by Klarna. Customers can lease iPhones, Macs, iPads and Apple Watches through monthly payments, including iPhone plans starting at $17.99. The program could improve affordability, support upgrade frequency and broaden access to Apple’s hardware ecosystem. Neutral Sentiment: Apple’s privacy positioning is receiving favorable attention after users’ seemingly private Claude AI conversations appeared in Google search results. The publicity may reinforce Apple’s privacy brand, although the direct financial impact is unclear. Claude chats exposed in Google searches

Apple’s privacy positioning is receiving favorable attention after users’ seemingly private Claude AI conversations appeared in Google search results. The publicity may reinforce Apple’s privacy brand, although the direct financial impact is unclear. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and execution risks are elevated. KeyBanc remains bearish, citing slowing unit and user growth, while Apple’s premium earnings multiple leaves limited room for an earnings or outlook disappointment. Investors will closely watch iPhone demand, Services growth, margins and management commentary during Tim Cook’s final earnings call as CEO. Apple earnings preview

Valuation and execution risks are elevated. KeyBanc remains bearish, citing slowing unit and user growth, while Apple’s premium earnings multiple leaves limited room for an earnings or outlook disappointment. Investors will closely watch iPhone demand, Services growth, margins and management commentary during Tim Cook’s final earnings call as CEO. Negative Sentiment: Rising memory and component costs could pressure hardware margins, particularly if tariffs restrict Apple’s access to lower-cost Chinese suppliers. Separately, a lawsuit alleges that a fraudulent Bitcoin wallet app on the App Store caused about $1.8 million in losses, creating a modest App Store oversight and reputational risk. Memory tariffs and Apple margins

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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