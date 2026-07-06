CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Lowers Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.1% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA's holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syntax Research Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.3% in the first quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Cane Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.2% in the first quarter. Cane Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Finally, Vertrix Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $5,436,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Get Broadcom alerts: Sign Up

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 8,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.52, for a total value of $2,964,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 57,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,464,964.64. This trade represents a 12.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $373.57 per share, for a total transaction of $373,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 38,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,369,743.62. The trade was a 2.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,987 shares of company stock worth $21,899,980. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research lowered Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $490.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $493.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $360.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.08, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.58 and a 1 year high of $495.00. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $407.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.33%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Broadcom, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Broadcom wasn't on the list.

While Broadcom currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here