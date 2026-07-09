Childress Capital Advisors LLC Invests $400,000 in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 630 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sandisk in the first quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 1st quarter valued at $985,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sandisk in the first quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Sandisk in the first quarter worth $20,560,000.

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Sandisk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $1,727.18 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $1,692.15 and its 200-day moving average is $978.66. The company has a market cap of $255.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.03 and a beta of 4.74. Sandisk Corporation has a 52-week low of $40.10 and a 52-week high of $2,354.39.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Sandisk from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised Sandisk from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Sandisk from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $2,000.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,684.24.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Sandisk

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total transaction of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,359,019. This trade represents a 16.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total transaction of $3,488,436.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,225 shares of company stock worth $10,166,297. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Sandisk

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About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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