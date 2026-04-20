Chime Financial, Inc. $CHYM Shares Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chime Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHYM - Free Report) by 2,794.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,366 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 69,866 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC's holdings in Chime Financial were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Chime Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $693,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Chime Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chime Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $958,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chime Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Chime Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $9,087,000.

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Chime Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CHYM stock opened at $24.12 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19. Chime Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $44.94.

Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $596.36 million for the quarter. Chime Financial had a negative net margin of 46.18% and a negative return on equity of 70.90%. The company's revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHYM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Chime Financial from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Chime Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Chime Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Chime Financial from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Chime Financial to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.58.

Get Our Latest Report on CHYM

About Chime Financial

Chime Financial is a U.S.-based financial technology company offering mobile-first banking services designed to reduce fees and simplify everyday transactions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, Chime operates a digital bank platform that provides customers with a checking account, a savings account, and a debit card without monthly maintenance fees, overdraft charges, or foreign transaction fees. The company’s platform is accessible via its mobile app, enabling users to manage their finances, track spending, and access customer support from their smartphones.

At the core of Chime’s service offering is its fee-free spending account, which includes early access to direct deposit funds—up to two days before scheduled payday—and instant transaction alerts.

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