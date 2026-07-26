Choice Hotels International, Inc. $CHH Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH - Free Report) by 2,743.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,148 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,756 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 6,416.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 391 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE CHH opened at $110.55 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $110.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.04 and a twelve month high of $135.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $340.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $333.48 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 281.98%. Choice Hotels International's revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Choice Hotels International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.920-7.140 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. Choice Hotels International's payout ratio is presently 15.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,868,920. The trade was a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.87% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $128.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $111.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc is a hospitality franchisor specializing in the development and support of lodging brands across the economy, midscale and upscale segments. Through a network of franchisees, Choice Hotels supplies proprietary reservation and distribution systems, comprehensive marketing programs, and operational support services. The company's core activities include brand management, franchise development, and technology-driven revenue optimization tools designed to enhance guest acquisition and retention for its partners.

Founded in 1939 as Quality Courts United, the company rebranded to Choice Hotels International in 1982 to reflect its expanding brand portfolio and global ambitions.

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