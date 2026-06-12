Chubb Limited $CB Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,324 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.08% of Chubb worth $98,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 481.6% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 11,248 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,994 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts: Sign Up

Chubb Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $328.14 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $324.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.88. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $264.10 and a 52-week high of $345.67. The firm has a market cap of $127.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chubb had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Chubb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,612.40. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total transaction of $7,394,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 203,322 shares in the company, valued at $65,370,056.22. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $362.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $286.00 to $271.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $349.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CB

About Chubb

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chubb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chubb wasn't on the list.

While Chubb currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here