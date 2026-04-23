Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,143,377 shares of the company's stock after selling 75,369 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 0.48% of Church & Dwight worth $105,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the company's stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 58.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 332 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company's stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company's stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the company's stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD opened at $92.81 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.33 and a 1 year high of $106.04. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $97.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Church & Dwight's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.920-0.920 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight's payout ratio is 40.73%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $704,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,024,440.60. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet S. Vergis sold 12,960 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $1,308,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,302. This trade represents a 43.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHD. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $91.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Church & Dwight from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Evercore boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $101.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHD

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

Further Reading

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