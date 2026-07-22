CI Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX - Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,753,992 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 392,621 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of Brixmor Property Group worth $108,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 39.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 203,615 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 58,058 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,703,625 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $45,231,000 after acquiring an additional 89,827 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,048,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRX shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.75 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRX

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $32.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.98. The stock's 50 day moving average is $31.16 and its 200 day moving average is $29.58. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $32.80.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 31.99%.The business had revenue of $354.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $349.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor's core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company's main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

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