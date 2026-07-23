CI Investments Inc. Buys 462,062 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock $CCC

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CCC - Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,808,853 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 462,062 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock worth $22,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock by 3.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,848,476 shares of the company's stock worth $227,091,000 after buying an additional 1,189,466 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock by 23.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 28,231,760 shares of the company's stock worth $169,391,000 after buying an additional 5,440,768 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock by 15.5% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 13,515,096 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,248 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock by 6.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,043,781 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,254,000 after acquiring an additional 695,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,481,093 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,887,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company's stock.

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CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock Stock Down 6.1%

Shares of NASDAQ CCC opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $5.02. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.52 and a beta of 0.51. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CCC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $281.27 million for the quarter. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 3.18%.CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $9.25.

View Our Latest Report on CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock

About CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's SaaS platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, AI-enabled digital workflows. It operates in a single segment being Domestic segment, which provides SAAS platform for the P&C insurance economy and derives revenues from providing customers with software subscriptions to the platform in addition to providing professional services and non-software services.

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