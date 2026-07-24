CI Investments Inc. Increases Position in RH $RH

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH - Free Report) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,105 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.14% of RH worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in RH by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of RH by 1.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,122 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 492 shares of the company's stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of RH by 30.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 416 shares of the company's stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of RH by 3.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,170 shares of the company's stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company's stock.

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More RH News

Here are the key news stories impacting RH this week:

Neutral Sentiment: RH said Ryan Hassanein will oversee legal, compliance, product safety, and vendor compliance, adding experienced leadership in a critical governance role. RH Announces the Appointment of Ryan Hassanein as Chief Legal & Compliance Officer

RH said Ryan Hassanein will oversee legal, compliance, product safety, and vendor compliance, adding experienced leadership in a critical governance role. Neutral Sentiment: The company also promoted Sandy Pilon to lead customer experience and values across RH’s global brand touchpoints, signaling an internal reorganization focused on execution and customer service. RH Announces the Promotion of Sandy Pilon to Chief Customer Experience & Values Officer

RH Stock Performance

NYSE RH opened at $166.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.32. RH has a 1-year low of $106.30 and a 1-year high of $257.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.88.

RH (NYSE:RH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.12) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $800.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $792.55 million. RH had a return on equity of 423.79% and a net margin of 3.01%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RH will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at RH

In other RH news, Director Carlos Alberini purchased 11,388 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $160.90 per share, with a total value of $1,832,329.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 32,190 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,371. This trade represents a 54.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 48,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total transaction of $7,653,441.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,226,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at $511,890,628.42. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 132,749 shares of company stock valued at $21,856,812 over the last 90 days. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings cut RH from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of RH from $283.00 to $202.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RH from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of RH from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $171.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RH

About RH

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH's product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.

Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.

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