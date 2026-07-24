CI Investments Inc. Sells 42,955 Shares of Eni SpA $E

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Eni SpA (NYSE:E - Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock after selling 42,955 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.'s holdings in ENI were worth $8,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of E. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in ENI by 2.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ENI by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 21,356 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in ENI by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in ENI by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ENI by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

E has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of ENI from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research lowered ENI from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded ENI from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $64.30 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Dbs Bank upgraded ENI from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered ENI from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $42.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENI

ENI Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of ENI stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eni SpA has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $87.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.10.

ENI (NYSE:E - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.22 billion for the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Analysts expect that Eni SpA will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENI Company Profile

ENI S.p.A. is an integrated energy company headquartered in Rome, Italy, founded in 1953 as a state-established hydrocarbon entity and later transformed into a publicly traded multinational. The firm's activities span the full hydrocarbon value chain and extend into power generation and low‑carbon energy solutions. ENI maintains a long history in exploration and production, engineering and project development, and downstream operations that include refining, petrochemicals and retail fuel distribution.

Core businesses include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, midstream and liquefied natural gas (LNG) handling, and downstream refining and marketing of petroleum products and lubricants.

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