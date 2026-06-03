CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 2,108,992 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,116.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,297,816 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 2,108,992 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.05% of Netflix worth $215,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Netflix by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in Netflix by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Get Netflix alerts: Sign Up

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Netflix continues to expand beyond core streaming, with new live-content initiatives and franchise-based consumer product deals that could create additional revenue streams over time.

Netflix continues to expand beyond core streaming, with new live-content initiatives and franchise-based consumer product deals that could create additional revenue streams over time. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts view Netflix as attractively priced after the pullback, noting that it is trading closer to its 52-week low while free cash flow guidance has improved and the ad business is scaling.

Some analysts view Netflix as attractively priced after the pullback, noting that it is trading closer to its 52-week low while free cash flow guidance has improved and the ad business is scaling. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary focuses on whether Netflix has shifted from a pure growth story toward a more mature, value-like profile, which could change how investors judge the stock.

Recent commentary focuses on whether Netflix has shifted from a pure growth story toward a more mature, value-like profile, which could change how investors judge the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage on June streaming lineups may help keep Netflix’s content slate in view, but it is not a clear near-term catalyst on its own.

Media coverage on June streaming lineups may help keep Netflix’s content slate in view, but it is not a clear near-term catalyst on its own. Negative Sentiment: Netflix stock has been falling even as the broader market rises, reflecting weaker momentum and investor concerns about its premium valuation relative to recent performance.

Netflix stock has been falling even as the broader market rises, reflecting weaker momentum and investor concerns about its premium valuation relative to recent performance. Negative Sentiment: Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, which may add to negative sentiment even though the sale was planned in advance.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $110.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citic Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $33,244,599.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $338,721.80. This trade represents a 98.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,842,088. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776 in the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $83.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.00 and a 200 day moving average of $93.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $350.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Netflix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Netflix wasn't on the list.

While Netflix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here