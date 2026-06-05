CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 8,070 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,812 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $17,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,784 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 22.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 403,818 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,569 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,961,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 310,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,607,462.20. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 133,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,757,828.80. This represents a 6.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 255,060 shares of company stock valued at $31,959,772. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $316.43 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $324.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $161.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $218.58.

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About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

See Also

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