CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Dollar General Corporation $DG

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 69.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,791 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,306 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,317 shares of the company's stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 18,580 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company's stock.

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Dollar General Trading Up 0.1%

DG opened at $103.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.26. Dollar General Corporation has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $158.23. The business's 50 day moving average is $113.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.63%.The firm's revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Dollar General's payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Evercore lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $136.00 to $111.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dollar General from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $131.27.

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About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

Further Reading

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