Cibc World Market Inc. Acquires 9,973 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,393 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.'s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $5,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 571,628 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $91,026,000 after buying an additional 276,157 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,992 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 277,027 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $44,865,000 after buying an additional 32,672 shares during the last quarter. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP now owns 90,000 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $14,332,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,225,329 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $198,442,000 after buying an additional 86,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $783,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 55,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,693,291.75. This trade represents a 8.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 price target on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded NRG Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded NRG Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $199.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NRG

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $129.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.52 and a 200 day moving average of $155.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.07 and a beta of 1.25. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.22 and a 12-month high of $189.96.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 70.67%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. NRG Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 223.53%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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