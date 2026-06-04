Cibc World Market Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 514,257 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 75,107 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $100,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $34,070,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,734,944 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $7,328,754,000 after purchasing an additional 665,374 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Oracle by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,310,827 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $6,555,961,000 after purchasing an additional 266,588 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $4,336,031,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Oracle by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,866,075 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,507,727,000 after purchasing an additional 927,618 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target on Oracle to $285 from $250 and kept a buy rating, saying AI momentum remains strong and could support further upside. Benzinga article

UBS raised its price target on Oracle to $285 from $250 and kept a buy rating, saying AI momentum remains strong and could support further upside. Positive Sentiment: Oracle continues to be viewed as a major AI infrastructure winner, with analysts and market commentary highlighting cloud demand, multi-megawatt data center expansion, and its growing role in AI workloads. TheStreet article

Oracle continues to be viewed as a major AI infrastructure winner, with analysts and market commentary highlighting cloud demand, multi-megawatt data center expansion, and its growing role in AI workloads. Positive Sentiment: Arm said Oracle is among the customers using its data center CPU chips, reinforcing Oracle’s position in the AI cloud ecosystem. Reuters article

Arm said Oracle is among the customers using its data center CPU chips, reinforcing Oracle’s position in the AI cloud ecosystem. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle shares are under pressure ahead of earnings, with investors focusing on whether AI spending will translate into enough growth and margin improvement to justify recent gains. Yahoo Finance article

Oracle shares are under pressure ahead of earnings, with investors focusing on whether AI spending will translate into enough growth and margin improvement to justify recent gains. Neutral Sentiment: There is also elevated market caution around earnings expectations and options activity, with unusually heavy put trading suggesting some traders are hedging or betting on a near-term pullback. Barchart article

There is also elevated market caution around earnings expectations and options activity, with unusually heavy put trading suggesting some traders are hedging or betting on a near-term pullback. Negative Sentiment: Oracle has been slipping on concerns that the company’s aggressive AI infrastructure spending could pressure near-term profitability before the June 10 report. Invezz article

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Oracle from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Arete Research set a $255.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Melius Research set a $160.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $263.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Stock Down 5.7%

NYSE ORCL opened at $230.53 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $176.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.21. The company has a market capitalization of $663.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.65. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $134.57 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.91%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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