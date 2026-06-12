Cigna Group $CI Position Increased by Colrain Capital LLC

Colrain Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,195 shares of the health services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the period. Cigna Group makes up about 5.2% of Colrain Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Colrain Capital LLC's holdings in Cigna Group were worth $9,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cigna Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,173,577 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $7,203,754,000 after purchasing an additional 414,834 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Cigna Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,805,083 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $3,249,113,000 after purchasing an additional 903,334 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Cigna Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,305,225 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $2,682,231,000 after purchasing an additional 354,615 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Cigna Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,828,168 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $2,256,469,000 after purchasing an additional 35,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cigna Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,051,370 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $1,658,055,000 after purchasing an additional 48,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Cigna Group

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total transaction of $59,113,915.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,054,560.34. This trade represents a 85.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CI. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $355.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $370.00 to $346.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $340.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $338.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on CI

Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $294.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.28. Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $239.51 and a 12 month high of $338.89. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $281.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.74 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. Analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 30.39 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

About Cigna Group

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

See Also

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