Cigna Group $CI Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,803 shares of the health services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in Cigna Group were worth $23,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Cigna Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,805,083 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $3,249,113,000 after purchasing an additional 903,334 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,305,225 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $2,682,231,000 after acquiring an additional 354,615 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,828,168 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $2,256,469,000 after acquiring an additional 35,150 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,179,301 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $916,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,897 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,695,620 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $777,012,000 after acquiring an additional 186,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna Group

In related news, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $496,636.29. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,638,119.70. This trade represents a 23.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $666,515.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,647 shares in the company, valued at $9,432,044.77. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Cigna Group from $333.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Cigna Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cigna Group from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Cigna Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their target price for the company from $307.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $332.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CI

Cigna Group Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Cigna Group stock opened at $278.29 on Friday. Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $239.51 and a fifty-two week high of $350.00. The firm has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.26. The business's fifty day moving average is $275.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $72.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.53 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 2.17%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.64 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $1.56 dividend. This is an increase from Cigna Group's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio is 28.13%.

About Cigna Group

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

Further Reading

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