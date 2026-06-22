Cigna Group $CI Shares Sold by Focused Investors LLC

Focused Investors LLC cut its stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 698,200 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Cigna Group makes up approximately 6.1% of Focused Investors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Focused Investors LLC owned 0.26% of Cigna Group worth $186,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 35,118 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 17,488 shares during the period. Genesis Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna Group by 87.5% during the first quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,881,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,499 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $13,073,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Cigna Group by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,019,925 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $281,410,000 after buying an additional 409,894 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $268,450.39. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at $707,108.48. The trade was a 27.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total value of $59,113,915.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,337 shares in the company, valued at $10,054,560.34. This trade represents a 85.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE CI opened at $279.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $73.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.28. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $283.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.36. Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $239.51 and a twelve month high of $338.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $68.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.74 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cigna Group from $370.00 to $346.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James Financial set a $340.00 price objective on Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cigna Group from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cigna Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $303.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Cigna Group from $333.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $338.30.

Read Our Latest Report on Cigna Group

Cigna Group Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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