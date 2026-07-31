Cim Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,667 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IonQ by 62.8% in the first quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 10,372 shares of the company's stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Encore Global Management LP purchased a new stake in IonQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $577,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IonQ by 216.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in IonQ by 862.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 47,280 shares of the company's stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 42,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in IonQ by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 54,884 shares of the company's stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 27,974 shares during the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IONQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark started coverage on IonQ in a research note on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IonQ from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of IonQ from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $69.46.

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IonQ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IONQ opened at $35.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.82 and a beta of 3.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.68. IonQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $84.64.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $64.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 million. IonQ had a net margin of 174.88% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 754.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IonQ

In other news, Director Gabrielle B. Toledano sold 2,757 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $151,662.57. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,154 shares of the company's stock, valued at $613,581.54. This represents a 19.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 3,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $188,272.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 139,967 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,984,353.30. The trade was a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,102 shares of company stock worth $701,489. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting IonQ

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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