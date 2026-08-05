Cimpress plc $CMPR Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR - Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 446,936 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 18,262 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.84% of Cimpress worth $32,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Cimpress during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Cimpress by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 518 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Cimpress in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cimpress by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 986 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cimpress during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CMPR. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cimpress from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research raised Cimpress from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Cimpress from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMPR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sean Edward Quinn sold 22,980 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.61, for a total value of $2,403,937.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,099.57. This represents a 44.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cimpress Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR opened at $102.75 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $95.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.80. Cimpress plc has a 52-week low of $53.89 and a 52-week high of $106.57.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $944.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.53 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 2.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress NV is a global leader in mass customization and web-to-print services, offering businesses and consumers an online platform to design, order and personalize printed marketing materials and promotional products. As the parent company of Vistaprint and a portfolio of regional print service providers, Cimpress leverages proprietary technology to connect millions of small- and medium-sized customers with a network of manufacturing facilities around the world. Its product range spans business cards, brochures, signage, labels, apparel, packaging and a variety of bespoke merchandise.

The company traces its roots to Vistaprint, founded in 1995 by Robert W.

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