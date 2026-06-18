Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires 66,183 Shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 84.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,637 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 66,183 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP's holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $13,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Commons Capital LLC raised its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 7,635 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $105,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,696. The trade was a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $230,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $354,680. This trade represents a 39.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O'Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.25.

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O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $88.40 on Thursday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $108.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.49 and a 200 day moving average of $93.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.35 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

Further Reading

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