Cinctive Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG - Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,854 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 15,823 shares during the quarter. Public Service Enterprise Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Cinctive Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cinctive Capital Management LP's holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $15,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4,582.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,536 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $28,389,000 after buying an additional 345,986 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,357 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 2,914,632 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $234,045,000 after buying an additional 346,908 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,057 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,584 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $79.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $76.05 and a twelve month high of $91.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 17.69%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Public Service Enterprise Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEG. Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.50 to $84.50 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.19.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $160,411.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 287,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,119,736.32. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 6,249 shares of company stock valued at $498,795 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group NYSE: PEG is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company's activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

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