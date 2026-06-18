Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $5.49 Million Stock Holdings in Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS - Free Report) by 491.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,990 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 122,158 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP's holdings in Amer Sports were worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amer Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Amer Sports by 484.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 848 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Amer Sports by 241.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amer Sports by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Amer Sports by 5,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company's stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Amer Sports Stock Performance

NYSE:AS opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average of $36.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Amer Sports, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $42.76.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Amer Sports had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Amer Sports's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.230 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AS. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Amer Sports from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $52.00 price target on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $48.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AS

Insider Buying and Selling at Amer Sports

In other Amer Sports news, CEO Stuart Haselden sold 215,275 shares of Amer Sports stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $7,657,331.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 215,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,657,331.75. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew E. Page sold 105,230 shares of Amer Sports stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $3,867,202.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,083 shares in the company, valued at $150,050.25. This represents a 96.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 860,705 shares of company stock worth $30,156,939.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports NYSE: AS is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports' portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc'teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS - Free Report).

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