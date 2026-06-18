Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $5.68 Million Stock Position in Klaviyo, Inc. $KVYO

Cinctive Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO - Free Report) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,770 shares of the company's stock after selling 110,703 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Klaviyo worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KVYO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 59.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,008 shares of the company's stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 109.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 14,361 shares of the company's stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the first quarter worth $359,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 54.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,419 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 40.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 148,158 shares of the company's stock worth $4,483,000 after buying an additional 42,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on KVYO shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Klaviyo from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $32.00 target price on Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Klaviyo has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $31.43.

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Klaviyo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVYO opened at $13.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -335.89 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.28. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $36.76.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $358.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.57 million. Klaviyo had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 0.66%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Klaviyo news, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 14,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $199,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 895,141 shares in the company, valued at $12,764,710.66. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Landon Edmond sold 9,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $192,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 584,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,682,480. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,259,486 shares of company stock worth $20,585,905 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.42% of the company's stock.

Klaviyo Profile

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company's platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo's core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

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