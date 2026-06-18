Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New $19.78 Million Investment in CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 157,815 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $19,784,000. CommVault Systems comprises approximately 1.1% of Cinctive Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.36% of CommVault Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in CommVault Systems during the second quarter worth $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in CommVault Systems during the third quarter worth $39,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in CommVault Systems by 2,950.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 244 shares of the software maker's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CommVault Systems during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CommVault Systems by 188.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the software maker's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CommVault Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $127.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.94 and a beta of 0.82. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.75 and a twelve month high of $200.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.54.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $311.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.71 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 5.97%.CommVault Systems's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Key CommVault Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting CommVault Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stephens raised its price target on Commvault Systems to $155 from $135 and kept an Overweight rating, signaling confidence in the stock’s upside after the recent pullback. Read More

Stephens raised its price target on Commvault Systems to $155 from $135 and kept an rating, signaling confidence in the stock’s upside after the recent pullback. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms issued reminders about the July 17, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline in the securities class action tied to shares bought between April 29, 2025 and January 26, 2026. These notices keep the legal case in focus, but they are largely procedural at this stage. Deadline Alert article

Multiple law firms issued reminders about the lead-plaintiff deadline in the securities class action tied to shares bought between April 29, 2025 and January 26, 2026. These notices keep the legal case in focus, but they are largely procedural at this stage. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts at Zacks highlighted Commvault as a stock worth reviewing, reflecting ongoing investor interest in the name, but the piece did not announce a new fundamental catalyst. Zacks article

Analysts at Zacks highlighted Commvault as a stock worth reviewing, reflecting ongoing investor interest in the name, but the piece did not announce a new fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: The class action lawsuit alleges Commvault made misleading disclosures about growth expectations before a sharp share-price decline, which continues to create legal and reputational risk for CVLT. Levi & Korsinsky article

Insider Activity at CommVault Systems

In related news, CAO Danielle Nicole Abrahamsen sold 277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $29,555.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,812.20. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total value of $837,648.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 306,927 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,425,673.51. The trade was a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 55,025 shares of company stock worth $5,748,457 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on CommVault Systems from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "hold" rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $136.33.

Read Our Latest Report on CommVault Systems

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault's platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

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