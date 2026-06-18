Cinctive Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Cinctive Capital Management LP lowered its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,725 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP's holdings in Teradyne were worth $6,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TER. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 12.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the company's stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 11.6% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the company's stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 467.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company's stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Teradyne by 5.1% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,125 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Teradyne

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Positive Sentiment: Teradyne is set to join the Nasdaq-100 on June 22, which should increase demand from index funds and raise the stock’s visibility with large institutional investors. The company also landed a $139.9 million U.S. Air Force contract for diagnostic test station kits, adding a meaningful defense revenue stream. Teradyne (TER) Joins The Nasdaq 100 As It Lands A $139.9 Million Air Force Deal

Teradyne is set to join the Nasdaq-100 on June 22, which should increase demand from index funds and raise the stock’s visibility with large institutional investors. The company also landed a $139.9 million U.S. Air Force contract for diagnostic test station kits, adding a meaningful defense revenue stream. Positive Sentiment: Teradyne Robotics will showcase “physical AI” automation demos at Automate 2026, reinforcing investor enthusiasm around the company’s robotics growth and AI-driven industrial automation opportunity. Teradyne (TER) to Showcase Physical AI Robotics at Automate 2026

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $339.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TER

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,894,304. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 8,597 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.98, for a total transaction of $2,914,211.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,470 shares in the company, valued at $42,192,840.60. The trade was a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 14,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,112 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $408.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 75.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.79. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.24 and a twelve month high of $440.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.23.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The company's revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.63%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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