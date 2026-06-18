Cinctive Capital Management LP Sells 35,415 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Cinctive Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 942,600 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 35,415 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 1.4% of Cinctive Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cinctive Capital Management LP's holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $25,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.4% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 69,444 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 270,876 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $7,964,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 20.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 861,465 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $25,328,000 after purchasing an additional 145,806 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "hold" rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $48,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 41,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,312,399.92. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $196,263.78. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 170,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,423,004.42. The trade was a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,148 shares of company stock valued at $749,206. Company insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $31.28 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.87. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $34.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business's revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

See Also

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