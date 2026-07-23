Cintas Corporation $CTAS Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS - Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,896,919 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 277,798 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.47% of Cintas worth $320,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 1,712.5% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cintas from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $231.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $228.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $212.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cintas

Cintas Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $201.36 on Thursday. Cintas Corporation has a one year low of $161.16 and a one year high of $226.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion, a PE ratio of 53.84, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.06.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 17.75%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.360-5.500 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation NASDAQ: CTAS is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

See Also

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