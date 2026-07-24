Cintas Corporation $CTAS Shares Purchased by Caxton Associates LLP

Caxton Associates LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS - Free Report) by 531.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,647 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 19,058 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP's holdings in Cintas were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $203.25 on Friday. Cintas Corporation has a 12 month low of $161.16 and a 12 month high of $226.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.32 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.94. The business's fifty day moving average price is $178.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.19.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 17.75%.Cintas's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.360-5.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Weiss Ratings raised Cintas from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cintas from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $228.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $231.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $212.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cintas

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation NASDAQ: CTAS is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

Further Reading

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